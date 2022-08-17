Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJUGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Leju Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of LEJU stock opened at $2.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.46. Leju has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $19.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leju

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Leju stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJUGet Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.69% of the company’s stock.

Leju Company Profile

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises websites covering 401 cities and various mobile applications.

