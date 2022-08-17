Leoni (OTCMKTS:LNNNY) Trading Down 14%

Shares of Leoni Ag (OTCMKTS:LNNNY – Get Rating) dropped 14% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.96 and last traded at $1.96. Approximately 1,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 5,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.28.

Leoni Trading Down 14.0 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day moving average of $2.38.

About Leoni

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

