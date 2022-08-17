Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.70

Shares of Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.70 and traded as high as $7.85. Lifeway Foods shares last traded at $7.61, with a volume of 32,372 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Lifeway Foods in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Lifeway Foods Stock Down 3.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $117.75 million, a PE ratio of 38.05 and a beta of 1.71.

Institutional Trading of Lifeway Foods

Lifeway Foods ( NASDAQ:LWAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Lifeway Foods had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $30.97 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lifeway Foods stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,079 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.15% of Lifeway Foods worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.29% of the company’s stock.

Lifeway Foods Company Profile

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, and BioKefir. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; cupped kefir and Icelandic Skyr, a line of strained kefir and yogurt products; and frozen kefir in soft serve and pint-size containers.

