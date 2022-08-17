LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of LITB opened at $0.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $110.80 million, a PE ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average of $1.12. LightInTheBox has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $1.83.

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $93.77 million during the quarter. LightInTheBox had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 1.47%.

Institutional Trading of LightInTheBox

LightInTheBox Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LightInTheBox stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. ( NYSE:LITB Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 34,382 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. operates as a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly to its customers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

