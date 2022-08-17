Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$60.88.
Several research analysts have issued reports on LSPD shares. Eight Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a C$47.00 target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Lightspeed Commerce to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from C$68.00 to C$67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th.
Lightspeed Commerce Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of TSE:LSPD opened at C$28.92 on Wednesday. Lightspeed Commerce has a 1 year low of C$19.58 and a 1 year high of C$165.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$27.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$31.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.30 billion and a PE ratio of -10.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 5.28.
Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile
Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.
