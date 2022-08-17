Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$60.88.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LSPD shares. Eight Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a C$47.00 target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Lightspeed Commerce to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from C$68.00 to C$67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Shares of TSE:LSPD opened at C$28.92 on Wednesday. Lightspeed Commerce has a 1 year low of C$19.58 and a 1 year high of C$165.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$27.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$31.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.30 billion and a PE ratio of -10.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 5.28.

Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Desimone sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.47, for a total value of C$32,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$361,630.46. In other Lightspeed Commerce news, Senior Officer Michael Desimone sold 1,000 shares of Lightspeed Commerce stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.47, for a total value of C$32,474.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$361,630.46. Also, Senior Officer Daniel Robert Micak sold 4,855 shares of Lightspeed Commerce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.60, for a total transaction of C$138,853.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,640 shares in the company, valued at C$189,904. Insiders sold 5,894 shares of company stock valued at $172,568 over the last 90 days.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

