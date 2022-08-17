Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.
Limbach Stock Performance
Shares of LMB stock opened at $7.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.44. The stock has a market cap of $76.17 million, a PE ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.09. Limbach has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Joshua Horowitz acquired 6,315 shares of Limbach stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.93 per share, with a total value of $37,447.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 249,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,521.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 12,699 shares of company stock valued at $74,137. 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Limbach
About Limbach
Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system.
Featured Stories
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
