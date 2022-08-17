Lords Group Trading (LON:LORD) Shares Down 0.9%

Lords Group Trading PLC (LON:LORD – Get Rating) shares were down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 81.80 ($0.99) and last traded at GBX 83.25 ($1.01). Approximately 98,737 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 68,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 84 ($1.01).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.45) target price on shares of Lords Group Trading in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Get Lords Group Trading alerts:

Lords Group Trading Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.86. The firm has a market cap of £135.29 million and a P/E ratio of 2,775.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 81.28.

Lords Group Trading Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a GBX 1.26 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Lords Group Trading’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10,000.00%.

In other news, insider Shanker Bhupendrabhai Patel acquired 986,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.88) per share, with a total value of £720,395.39 ($870,463.26).

Lords Group Trading Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lords Group Trading Limited distributes building, plumbing, heating, and DIY goods to local tradesmen, developers, small and medium construction companies, and retail customers. The company operates in two divisions, Merchanting; and Plumbing and Heating. It also distributes heating and plumbing products to a network of independent merchants, installers, and general public.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lords Group Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lords Group Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.