Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 17,735 Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) by 111.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,735 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invitae were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invitae by 18.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 76,265 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invitae by 13.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Invitae by 15.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 5,178 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invitae by 5.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Invitae by 4.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 55,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NVTA shares. Cowen lowered shares of Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen lowered shares of Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Invitae presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.56.

Invitae Stock Down 11.2 %

About Invitae

Invitae stock opened at $4.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.82. Invitae Co. has a 1-year low of $1.83 and a 1-year high of $32.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.59. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

Further Reading

