Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 34,630 Shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Rating) by 63.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,630 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 54.7% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 8,828 shares during the period. DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,099,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ BDTX opened at $3.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.88. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $10.47. The company has a market capitalization of $143.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Black Diamond Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BDTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.05. Research analysts anticipate that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Fang Ni purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.44 per share, for a total transaction of $61,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 69,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,423.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover, develops, and commercializes medicines for patient with genetically defined tumors. It develops BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to targets oncogenic proteins defined by the non-canonical epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 driver mutations.

