Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Latham Group by 60.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Latham Group by 48.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 8,795 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Latham Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Latham Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.69% of the company’s stock.

Latham Group Price Performance

SWIM stock opened at $7.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $914.72 million, a PE ratio of -60.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.36. Latham Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.02 and a 1 year high of $27.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Latham Group Profile

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Latham Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Latham Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on Latham Group from $19.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Latham Group from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Latham Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.64.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.

