Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,995 Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CR. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crane during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crane during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 476 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Crane during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Crane during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Crane alerts:

Crane Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CR opened at $107.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.22. Crane Holdings, Co. has a one year low of $82.14 and a one year high of $114.87.

Crane Announces Dividend

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $864.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.76 million. Crane had a net margin of 17.56% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. Research analysts predict that Crane Holdings, Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Crane from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.60.

Crane Profile

(Get Rating)

Crane Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.