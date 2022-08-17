Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citi Trends were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CTRN. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in Citi Trends in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,638,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Citi Trends by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 587,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,686,000 after purchasing an additional 161,998 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Citi Trends by 1,133,757.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 158,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,708,000 after purchasing an additional 158,726 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Citi Trends by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 93,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 34,399 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Citi Trends in the 1st quarter valued at $575,000.

Citi Trends Stock Performance

NASDAQ CTRN opened at $33.77 on Wednesday. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $97.46. The company has a market capitalization of $283.50 million, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.02 and a 200-day moving average of $30.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Citi Trends ( NASDAQ:CTRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $208.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.10 million. Citi Trends had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 27.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.23 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CTRN. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Citi Trends to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Citi Trends to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

About Citi Trends

(Get Rating)

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

Featured Articles

