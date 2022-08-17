Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 25,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 52,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 23,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.2% in the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 74,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. 41.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Annaly Capital Management to $6.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $6.25 to $6.75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

NYSE:NLY opened at $6.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.70. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $8.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 178.91%. The company had revenue of $475.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.92%.

In other news, CEO David L. Finkelstein purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,112,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,669,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,279,712.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

