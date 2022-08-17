Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 137 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ecolab by 1.9% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 84.0% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 70,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,495,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 75.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $533,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,756,652.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder William H. Gates III acquired 149,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $171.47 per share, with a total value of $25,581,609.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,834,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,287,233,553.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $533,568.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,756,652.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ecolab Price Performance

ECL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Ecolab from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.12.

NYSE:ECL opened at $177.02 on Wednesday. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.82 and a 52 week high of $238.93. The firm has a market cap of $50.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

