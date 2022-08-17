Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 442 Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,807 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 61,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 75,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Hawaiian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

First Hawaiian Stock Up 0.1 %

First Hawaiian Dividend Announcement

Shares of FHB stock opened at $27.79 on Wednesday. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.21 and a 12-month high of $31.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.22%.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

