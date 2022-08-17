Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of AGCO by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in AGCO by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 7,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. bought a new stake in AGCO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,038,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 599.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 69,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,016,000 after purchasing an additional 59,215 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $113.07 on Wednesday. AGCO Co. has a 52-week low of $88.55 and a 52-week high of $150.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.66.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. AGCO had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 9.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AGCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of AGCO from $141.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AGCO to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on AGCO from $178.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price objective on AGCO in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.50.

Insider Transactions at AGCO

In related news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 939 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $99,064.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at $157,300.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AGCO news, CEO Andrew H. Beck sold 19,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total value of $2,063,817.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,393,333.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $99,064.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at $157,300.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Profile

(Get Rating)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.