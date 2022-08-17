Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 56,592 Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 56,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 337.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 480,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 11,887 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $13,067,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 7,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.65 on Wednesday. Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $19.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.70.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ABOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABOS shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

