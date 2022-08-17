Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,832 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the first quarter worth $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the fourth quarter worth $229,000.

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Stock Up 4.3 %

FLWS opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $648.79 million, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.59. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.81 and a 52 week high of $35.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

Several research firms have weighed in on FLWS. Benchmark lowered their target price on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $26.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.88.

(Get Rating)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.