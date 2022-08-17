Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,980 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chindata Group were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Chindata Group by 713.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,103,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,630,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475,542 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Chindata Group by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,683,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838,453 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Chindata Group by 218.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,655,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,385 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Chindata Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,290,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chindata Group by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,175,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,518,000 after buying an additional 602,639 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

CD stock opened at $7.49 on Wednesday. Chindata Group Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $13.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.82 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.39.

Chindata Group ( NASDAQ:CD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Chindata Group had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $145.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.93 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

