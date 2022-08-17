Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in New York Times were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NYT. Slate Path Capital LP boosted its stake in New York Times by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 1,783,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,119,000 after buying an additional 815,000 shares in the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. boosted its stake in New York Times by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 3,300,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,403,000 after buying an additional 307,250 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of New York Times during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,882,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of New York Times by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,245,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,048,000 after purchasing an additional 97,209 shares during the period. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New York Times by 74.4% during the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 223,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,255,000 after purchasing an additional 95,439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

NYT opened at $33.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.29. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 1.01. The New York Times Company has a 12-month low of $27.63 and a 12-month high of $56.19.

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. New York Times had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $555.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. New York Times’s payout ratio is presently 31.86%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on New York Times from $54.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on New York Times from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on New York Times from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on New York Times from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cannonball Research lowered New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.93.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

