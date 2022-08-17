Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 714 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,164,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $417,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,155 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,833,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 48.1% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

MLM has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $394.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $406.00 to $384.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials to $410.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.60.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $371.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $325.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $351.66. The firm has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.88. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $284.99 and a 52-week high of $446.46.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.09 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.11%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

