Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in INNOVATE Corp. (NYSE:VATE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in INNOVATE Corp. (NYSE:VATE – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,011 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in INNOVATE were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of INNOVATE in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in INNOVATE during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new position in INNOVATE during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV raised its stake in INNOVATE by 23.5% during the first quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 157,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Whitefort Capital Management LP purchased a new position in INNOVATE during the fourth quarter worth about $902,000. 38.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other INNOVATE news, Director Shelly Lombard sold 35,000 shares of INNOVATE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total transaction of $66,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,779.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 41.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INNOVATE Price Performance

INNOVATE Company Profile

Shares of VATE stock opened at $1.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.79. INNOVATE Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.54 and a 12 month high of $4.83. The company has a market capitalization of $130.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.01.

INNOVATE Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in infrastructure, life sciences, and spectrum areas in the United States. It provides industrial construction, structural steel, and facility maintenance services for use in commercial, industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, such as buildings and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, metal processing, refineries, pulp and paper mills, and power plants.

