Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) by 57.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,921 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 9,340 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 49,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 10,918 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 522,823 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,922,000 after acquiring an additional 72,549 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 37,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Brinker International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,334,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 6,063.6% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EAT. Citigroup decreased their price target on Brinker International from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Brinker International from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on Brinker International from $28.50 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Brinker International from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of EAT opened at $33.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.43. Brinker International, Inc. has a one year low of $21.47 and a one year high of $55.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.70 and its 200-day moving average is $32.39.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

