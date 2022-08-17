Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Celsius by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Celsius by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Celsius by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Celsius by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Celsius by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after acquiring an additional 16,774 shares in the last quarter. 45.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Celsius

In related news, CEO John Fieldly sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $7,926,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 195,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,345,568.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO John Fieldly sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $7,926,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 195,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,345,568.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total value of $1,349,190.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,027,181.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 203,500 shares of company stock worth $18,158,440 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Celsius Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of CELH stock opened at $99.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.63. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.31 and a fifty-two week high of $110.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 255.38 and a beta of 1.97.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Celsius had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $154.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 136.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CELH has been the topic of several analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on Celsius from $113.50 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley increased their target price on Celsius from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Celsius from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Celsius from $74.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Maxim Group raised Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.88.

Celsius Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

Further Reading

