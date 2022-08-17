Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX – Get Rating) by 108.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,810 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cito Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 47,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 8,490 shares during the period. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 259.3% in the fourth quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 390,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 281,574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Nathan H. Harwell sold 10,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $31,502.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,078.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of USX stock opened at $2.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.98 and a 200 day moving average of $3.46. U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $9.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers over-the-road trucking and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

