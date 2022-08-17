Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Rating) by 47.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,260 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apyx Medical were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 296,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 8,984 shares during the last quarter. Invenire Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,461,000. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,566,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $344,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

Apyx Medical Price Performance

APYX stock opened at $7.23 on Wednesday. Apyx Medical Co. has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The company has a market capitalization of $249.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Apyx Medical ( NASDAQ:APYX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 34.39% and a negative net margin of 34.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apyx Medical Co. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on APYX shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Apyx Medical from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Apyx Medical from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Apyx Medical Profile

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). It offers Helium Plasma Generator for delivery of RF energy and helium to cut, coagulate and ablate soft tissue during open and laparoscopic surgical procedures.

