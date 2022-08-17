Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $211,000 Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 982 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 60,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,913,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 673,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,137,000 after purchasing an additional 30,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $549,000. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $204.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.05 and a 12-month high of $231.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $179.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.06.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 35.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 19.14%.

Insider Activity

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.60, for a total value of $833,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,469,852.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.78, for a total transaction of $424,099.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,053,065.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.60, for a total transaction of $833,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,469,852.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,613 shares of company stock worth $2,272,489 over the last 90 days. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.18.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

See Also

