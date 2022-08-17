Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $250,000 Holdings in EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating) by 54.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 67,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,700 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EMCORE were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EMKR. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCORE in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,980,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in EMCORE by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 979,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,838,000 after purchasing an additional 340,579 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in EMCORE by 763.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 316,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 279,814 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in EMCORE during the fourth quarter worth about $1,022,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in EMCORE during the fourth quarter worth about $798,000. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EMCORE alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on EMKR. StockNews.com cut shares of EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Northland Securities cut shares of EMCORE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

EMCORE Trading Down 6.5 %

EMCORE Profile

EMKR stock opened at $2.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.51 million, a P/E ratio of -39.00 and a beta of 1.25. EMCORE Co. has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $8.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.57.

(Get Rating)

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Broadband. The company offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as fiber optic gyros products that includes gyroscopes, inertial measurement units (IMU), and inertial navigation systems (INS), as well as QMEMS gyroscopes, accelerometers, IMUs, and INS products primarily for the aerospace and defense markets; and defense optoelectronics comprising optiva platform fiber optic transport systems and erbium doped fiber amplifiers, as well as ruggedized microwave flange-mount transmitters, receivers, and optical delay line products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for EMCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.