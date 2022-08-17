Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $262,000 Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 99.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 588 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 60,486 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TYL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $189,211,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 661,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,803,000 after purchasing an additional 333,839 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,243,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,282,585,000 after purchasing an additional 295,863 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,692,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $910,743,000 after purchasing an additional 42,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 774,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,761,000 after purchasing an additional 22,560 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $2,182,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 57,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,965,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TYL. DA Davidson raised their price target on Tyler Technologies to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays cut their price target on Tyler Technologies from $445.00 to $370.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $405.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Tyler Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $425.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.08.

TYL opened at $410.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.59 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $357.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $390.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $300.85 and a 12-month high of $557.55.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $468.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.50 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tyler Technologies

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Featured Articles

