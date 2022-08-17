Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $262,000 Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 99.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 588 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 60,486 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TYL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $189,211,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 661,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,803,000 after purchasing an additional 333,839 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,243,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,282,585,000 after purchasing an additional 295,863 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,692,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $910,743,000 after purchasing an additional 42,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 774,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,761,000 after purchasing an additional 22,560 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies
In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $2,182,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 57,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,965,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Tyler Technologies Stock Performance
TYL opened at $410.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.59 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $357.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $390.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $300.85 and a 12-month high of $557.55.
Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $468.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.50 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.
About Tyler Technologies
Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tyler Technologies (TYL)
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
- Exxon, Occidental Petroleum Lead Heavy Month Of Insider Buying
- Why Apple is Primed to Take a Bite Out of Live Sports
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.