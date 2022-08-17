Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $277,000 Stock Position in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Noodles & Company were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NDLS. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,130,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 882,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,266,000 after acquiring an additional 284,300 shares during the period. Invenire Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,889,000. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,146,289 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,843,000 after acquiring an additional 130,763 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 274.5% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 73,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 54,011 shares during the period. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Noodles & Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on NDLS shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Noodles & Company from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Noodles & Company from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

Noodles & Company Stock Performance

NDLS opened at $5.57 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.00. The company has a market capitalization of $254.55 million, a PE ratio of -50.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.54. Noodles & Company has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $131.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.91 million. Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Noodles & Company will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 103,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $467,541.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 574,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,585,142. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders purchased 409,342 shares of company stock worth $1,899,508. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Noodles & Company

(Get Rating)

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 28, 2021, the company operated 448 restaurants in 29 states, which included 372 company locations and 76 franchise locations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.