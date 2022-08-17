Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 724 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,237,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $768,332,000 after buying an additional 4,493,274 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,684,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,145,000 after buying an additional 896,908 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,368,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,454,000 after acquiring an additional 721,846 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,897,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,681,000 after acquiring an additional 35,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,090,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,346,000 after acquiring an additional 194,554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Brixmor Property Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.97.

NYSE:BRX opened at $24.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.72. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.42 and a 12-month high of $27.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

