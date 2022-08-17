Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV – Get Rating) by 55.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,510 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hemisphere Media Group were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HMTV. Edenbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,653,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,290,000 after buying an additional 777,440 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 179,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 702,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after buying an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hemisphere Media Group alerts:

Hemisphere Media Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HMTV opened at $7.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $292.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.53 and its 200 day moving average is $6.20. Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.58 and a 12 month high of $13.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hemisphere Media Group ( NASDAQ:HMTV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $54.17 million during the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a negative return on equity of 13.65% and a negative net margin of 15.74%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Hemisphere Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hemisphere Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hemisphere Media Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Hemisphere Media Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc operates as the Spanish-language media company. The company operates Pantaya, a subscription streaming service of Spanish-language media with approximately million subscribers; Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 17.1 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment website, as well as mobile apps, featuring content produced by WAPA; and WAPA Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hemisphere Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemisphere Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.