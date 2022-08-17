Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Invests $204,000 in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RVLV. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 258.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,330,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,578,000 after purchasing an additional 959,875 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,703,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,436,000 after purchasing an additional 811,381 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,744,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,868,000 after acquiring an additional 466,908 shares in the last quarter. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,575,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,397,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,026,000 after acquiring an additional 239,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Stock Up 3.5 %

Revolve Group stock opened at $28.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 2.20. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $89.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $290.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.63 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 26.18% and a net margin of 8.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RVLV shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays cut Revolve Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Revolve Group from $53.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Revolve Group from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Revolve Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Revolve Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.72.

About Revolve Group

(Get Rating)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

