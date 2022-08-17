Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Invests $231,000 in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 312.7% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $416,233.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,829,508.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $708,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,778,804. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $416,233.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,829,508.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,175 shares of company stock valued at $6,616,198. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NUE opened at $142.65 on Wednesday. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $88.50 and a 12-month high of $187.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.40.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.76. Nucor had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $11.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 6.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Argus upped their target price on Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.18.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

