Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Invests $252,000 in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Air Lease by 138.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Air Lease during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Air Lease during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Air Lease during the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Air Lease during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Air Lease Stock Performance

Shares of AL stock opened at $41.12 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -35.76 and a beta of 1.84. Air Lease Co. has a 12 month low of $29.75 and a 12 month high of $50.99.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $557.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.23 million. Air Lease had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Lease Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is -64.35%.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

