Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,504 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 881 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,191,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $5,697,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at $394,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 556.0% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 6,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 813,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,511,000 after purchasing an additional 25,411 shares during the last quarter.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Laura Olle sold 889 shares of Encore Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total transaction of $51,046.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,578.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Encore Capital Group Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Shares of Encore Capital Group stock opened at $55.99 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.12 and a 12-month high of $72.73.

About Encore Capital Group

(Get Rating)

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.