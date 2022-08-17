Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 769 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBNY. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,034,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $981,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,338 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Signature Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $599,227,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,474,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $477,086,000 after purchasing an additional 354,746 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Signature Bank by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,164,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,710,000 after buying an additional 389,849 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Signature Bank by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 913,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,492,000 after buying an additional 423,228 shares during the period. 96.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SBNY shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $262.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $377.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Signature Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $207.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.74. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $165.36 and a 1-year high of $374.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $187.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.21. Signature Bank had a net margin of 43.86% and a return on equity of 15.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.57 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 21.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.93%.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

