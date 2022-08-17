Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 94.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 26,081 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SGEN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,341,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,062,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,927 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,500,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $541,186,000 after acquiring an additional 185,093 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Seagen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $268,295,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,727,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $266,743,000 after acquiring an additional 54,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,661,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $256,852,000 after acquiring an additional 75,163 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seagen alerts:

Seagen Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $170.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.31 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.48. Seagen Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.43 and a twelve month high of $192.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.77 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 41.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on SGEN shares. Guggenheim set a $204.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Seagen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $179.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Seagen from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Seagen from $160.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagen

In other Seagen news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.46, for a total transaction of $127,775.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,752,443.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 10,866 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.79, for a total value of $1,486,360.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,079,364.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 712 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.46, for a total value of $127,775.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,752,443.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,347 shares of company stock valued at $8,029,876. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Seagen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.