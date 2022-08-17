Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Makes New $200,000 Investment in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after buying an additional 5,732 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 230,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,594,000 after buying an additional 10,850 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 9.2% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $108.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Globe Life from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Globe Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.43.

Insider Transactions at Globe Life

Globe Life Price Performance

In other news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 800 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total transaction of $80,512.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 800 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total transaction of $80,512.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 10,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.30, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,372 shares in the company, valued at $856,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,612 over the last three months. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GL opened at $103.52 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.25 and a 52 week high of $108.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.88.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.03. Globe Life had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Globe Life Profile

(Get Rating)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.