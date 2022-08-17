Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Makes New $202,000 Investment in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPH. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $907,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $830,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 314.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. 59.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMPH shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

In other news, CFO William J. Peters sold 5,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total transaction of $176,659.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,220,384. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO William J. Peters sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $383,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,853,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 5,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total transaction of $176,659.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,435 shares of company stock valued at $2,686,986. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $32.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.69. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $44.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.91.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.09. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 18.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

