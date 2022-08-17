Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Makes New $218,000 Investment in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,048,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Darling Ingredients

In other news, Director Charles L. Adair acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.95 per share, with a total value of $36,975.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,665,971.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Charles L. Adair acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.95 per share, with a total value of $36,975.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,665,971.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brad Phillips sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $1,975,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,920 shares in the company, valued at $7,972,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,246 shares of company stock valued at $4,045,338 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Darling Ingredients Trading Up 0.0 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen cut their price objective on Darling Ingredients to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Darling Ingredients to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.71.

DAR stock opened at $76.49 on Wednesday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.71 and a 1-year high of $87.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.11.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 12.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

