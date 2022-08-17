Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Makes New $237,000 Investment in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 335,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,665,000 after acquiring an additional 14,840 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 144.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,805,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,061 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 183,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,729,000 after buying an additional 61,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,397,000 after buying an additional 8,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ FIBK opened at $41.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.96. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $45.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.82 and a 200-day moving average of $37.42.

First Interstate BancSystem Announces Dividend

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $288.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.40 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 14.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FIBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First Interstate BancSystem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet cut First Interstate BancSystem from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised First Interstate BancSystem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Insider Activity at First Interstate BancSystem

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, CEO Kevin P. Riley bought 15,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.33 per share, with a total value of $593,509.67. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 92,555 shares in the company, valued at $3,455,078.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other First Interstate BancSystem news, CEO Kevin P. Riley bought 15,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.33 per share, with a total value of $593,509.67. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 92,555 shares in the company, valued at $3,455,078.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James R. Scott, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $105,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,221,325.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,400 shares of company stock worth $688,264. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Interstate BancSystem Profile

(Get Rating)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

