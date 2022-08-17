Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Makes New $257,000 Investment in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 33,090 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,309,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,370,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,784,000 after acquiring an additional 242,251 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 123,593 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 9,647 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 129,959 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 20,523 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 77,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 31,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

AXL stock opened at $11.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.13. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.36 and a 12-month high of $11.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.99.

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. American Axle & Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AXL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

