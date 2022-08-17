Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Makes New $283,000 Investment in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JOBS. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of 51job by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of 51job by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of 51job by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. FACTORIAL MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new position in shares of 51job in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of 51job by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on 51job in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

JOBS stock opened at $60.90 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.14. 51job, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.19 and a fifty-two week high of $79.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

