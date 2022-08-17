Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHLS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 5,172 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 5,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shoals Technologies Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.77.

SHLS opened at $26.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.59. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $36.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 526.40 and a beta of 2.40.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Shoals Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 179.10% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $73.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ty P. Daul bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $96,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,591 shares in the company, valued at $503,201.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Shoals Technologies Group news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 4,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $74,939.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 84,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,552.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ty P. Daul purchased 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,201.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

