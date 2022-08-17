Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 147 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of ITT in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ITT in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 118.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ITT in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. 95.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on ITT from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on ITT from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America downgraded ITT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on ITT from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ITT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ITT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.20.

Insider Activity

ITT Stock Up 0.6 %

In related news, SVP Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 3,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total value of $262,731.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,382,440.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $83.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.56. ITT Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.77 and a 52-week high of $105.54.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $733.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.19 million. ITT had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.264 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.63%.

ITT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

