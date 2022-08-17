Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 447 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,370 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Match Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 181.1% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $67.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 216.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.48. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.15 and a 52-week high of $182.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at Match Group

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MTCH shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Match Group from $128.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Match Group from $128.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Match Group to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.81.

In related news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim purchased 16,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,017,280.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Match Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.