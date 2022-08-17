Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 816 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Snap by 730.6% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 33,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 29,450 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Snap by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 788,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,083,000 after buying an additional 41,539 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Snap by 236.4% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,503,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,706,000 after buying an additional 1,056,439 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Snap by 166.7% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Snap by 25.8% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 31,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 6,437 shares in the last quarter. 53.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $12.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.34 and a 52 week high of $83.34.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SNAP shares. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Snap from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.94.

In other news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $954,520.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 665,813 shares in the company, valued at $15,093,980.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $8,820,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 73,869,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,918,307. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $954,520.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 665,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,093,980.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,160,827 shares of company stock worth $12,460,958 over the last three months.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

