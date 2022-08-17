Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 87,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Passage Bio during the first quarter worth $402,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Passage Bio during the first quarter worth $72,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Passage Bio during the first quarter worth $184,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Passage Bio by 847.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 15,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Passage Bio during the first quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research cut their target price on Passage Bio to $11.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on Passage Bio from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on Passage Bio from $34.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.20.

Shares of NASDAQ PASG opened at $2.20 on Wednesday. Passage Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $12.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.06.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.04. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.90) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

