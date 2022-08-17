Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 22,046 Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 22,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fathom by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fathom by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 134,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fathom during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fathom during the 4th quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fathom by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 15,365 shares during the period. 14.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FTHM shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Fathom in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Fathom to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Fathom stock opened at $7.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $134.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $30.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.51.

In related news, CFO Marco Fregenal acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.12 per share, with a total value of $182,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,166,080 shares in the company, valued at $10,634,649.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 57.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.

